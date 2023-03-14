Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher convicted of sexually assaulting 13-year-old loses appeal

The conviction of former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was affirmed by Pennsylvania’s Superior Court Monday, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

Vazquez is serving two to four years in state prison after a being found guilty on 15 counts, including statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a minor and sexual abuse of a child, for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Westmoreland County.

Vazquez challenged the conviction at the Superior Court on four grounds.

During the trial, Vazquez did not deny the sexual relationship he had with the teenager, but he did deny knowing that she was only 13 years old.

Vazquez’ attorney claimed the teen misled his client about her age.

The prosecution painted a picture of Vazquez grooming the teenager and calling her “kid” in texts.

In addition to the prison time, Vazquez’s sentencing included two years of probation and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

