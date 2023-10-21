Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dan Serafini accused of murdering his father-in-law

A former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher is accused of murdering his father-in-law.

NBC News reports that Dan Serafini, 49, was arrested Friday morning in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Serafini was a Major League Baseball player for seven years and played for the Pirates for one season. He retired in 2007.

Serafini is accused of shooting his father-in-law, Gary Spohr, and his mother-in-law, Wendy Wood, in Lake Tahoe in 2021.

Spohr died at the scene. Wood survived the initial shooting, but died about a year later.

NBC News reports that as recently as July, Serafini’s wife said she had no idea who shot her parents.

It’s not clear what led to the breakthrough in the case.

