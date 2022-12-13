Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun

A former Pittsburgh police officer and mayoral candidate was charged with simple assault and harassment for allegedly threatening a man in his Brighton Heights neighborhood with a shotgun.

Pittsburgh police say Anthony Moreno, 54, called to report a man was removing dogs from a residence along McClure Avenue and was not allowed to do so.

While talking to an officer on the phone, Moreno allegedly yelled, “If you leave, I will shoot your tires out.”

The officer who responded to the scene said the man was working with Humane Rescue to surrender several dogs but was told he could take two dogs. The man told officers he was trying to retrieve the dogs when one got loose and ran near Moreno’s property. The man said when he picked the dog up, Moreno threatened him and pointed a shotgun at him, according to the report.

Moreno allegedly told police he thought the man was part of an animal cruelty investigation and not allowed to access the dogs.

He is scheduled to appear in court in January.

