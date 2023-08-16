Former Pittsburgh resident sentenced for possessing child pornography

A man who used to live in Pittsburgh has been sentenced for possessing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan said Christopher Pelzer, 33, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Olshan says Pelzer possessed 11 images and 13 videos of child sex abuse. Some of the materials “depicted sadistic and masochistic content” and involved minors as young as five-years-old.

In addition to his sentence, the judge ordered Pelzer to pay $6,000.

