Former Plain Twp. church director, Canton radio producer pleads guilty to child sex crimes

CANTON – The former director of media and communications at a Plain Township church who was later hired as a news radio producer will learn his fate today on child sexual abuse charges.

Joseph A. DiAngelis, 62, of Plain Township, is set to be sentenced at 1 p.m. in Stark County Common Pleas Court by Judge Kristin Farmer.

DiAngelis, known to WHBC radio listeners as show producer JD DiAngelis, was originally indicted by a grand jury in November on two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies.

DiAngelis, represented by defense attorney Fredrick Pitinii, reached a plea agreement on Jan. 28, pleading guilty to two lesser counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both fourth-degree felonies.

He faces up to 36 months in prison.

Sex acts inside house of worship

According to court filings, DiAngelis and a teenage videography assistant engaged in sexual activity inside the First Christian Church located at 6900 Market Avenue N in Plain Township between September 1999 and September 2000. Court records show the victim was 15 when acts began.

The girl then visited DiAngelis' Plain Township home between January 2001 and December 2002, where the sex acts continued for nearly more two years, according to court records filed in the case.

Jimmy McLoud, executive pastor at First Christian Church, said DiAngelis was a contracted, paid consultant with the church from April 12, 1999, until April 12, 2000.

"He then became an employee of First Christian Church from April 12, 2000, until his resignation which was effective as of Sept. 9, 2000," McLoud said.

Local radio station producer resigns

DiAngelis was working as managing producer at 1480 WHBC and Canton's Morning News when he was indicted by a Stark County grand jury in November.

Alpha Media Canton's Vice President and Market Manager Larry Gawthrop said DiAngelis was hired in 2003 and resigned from the station in December.

"While these crimes were committed prior to Mr. DiAngelis’ employment here at the WHBC radio stations, our thoughts are with the victim and families affected, and we are confident justice will be served," Gawthrop said.

