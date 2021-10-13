Former Plainfield 8th grade teacher, area coach arrested on sex assault charges

Zach Murdock, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

A former Plainfield teacher and coach was arrested late Tuesday night on sex assault charges after a months-long investigation into what police said where “several inappropriate relationships” with children under the age of 16.

Craig N. McCue, 31, was an eighth grade teacher at Plainfield Central School this spring when a concerned parent complained to police in May that they found text messages on their child’s phone from McCue that included “inappropriate photographs” and an admission that he had supplied the child with marijuana, according to a Plainfield police announcement.

Investigators reviewing that initial complaint then discovered McCue, of North Stonington, had “inappropriate” relationships with several other students, former students or players he had coached — all of whom were under 16 years old, police said.

Police released no other details about the accusations against McCue or where he coached, but McCue’s public LinkedIn profile notes he was an assistant basketball and cross country coach at Wheeler High School in North Stonington through January of this year.

Investigators obtained three separate arrest warrants charging McCue with a total of two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and seven counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was arrested at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night and held on $200,000 bond ahead of an appearance Wednesday at the Superior Court in Danielson.

Police have asked that anyone with additional information related to McCue or possible cases contact the department at 860-564-0804 and all calls will remain confidential.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.

