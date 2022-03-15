Former Plaistow police chief asks judge for job back

Mar. 15—PLAISTOW — Fired police Chief Douglas Mullin and Plaistow officials are at odds again, this time over whether the top job is still his based on a technicality.

Mullin's complaint, being heard now in court, is that the person who signed his termination paperwork — a selectman — had no authority to do so.

His attorney, J. Daniel Marr, points to a state law that gives hiring and firing authority to town managers, in this case Acting Town Manager Greg Colby.

He says a judge should reinstate Mullin and order the town to pay for lost wages and legal costs.

The chief was let go after a majority vote by selectmen Oct. 29, 2021. Selectmen cited inefficiency as the reason for his termination, which Mullin and his attorney are also arguing against now.

Mullin says he made improvements from the get-go and kept that pace, including an order for 15 Tasers after learning the department was without in his first three days. He also says he set up training and met with a lawyer to review procedures he described as outdated by 20 years.

The board's written decision to terminate is dated Nov. 5, 2021 and signed by Chairperson Darrell Britton.

The decision traces problems back to July 22, 2021, when town officials, two selectmen and the human resources director met with 14 members of the police union regarding "deficiencies in your administration of the Plaistow Police Department."

A departmental review followed, conducted by a hired outside agency, Municipal Resources Inc.

The final report identified four primary issues: lack of leadership and failure to establish effective control; failure to cultivate a positive work environment; lack of communication with personnel, other town officials, other law enforcement agencies and the public; and failure to make sound fiscal decisions and properly utilize town property.

By the time the report was completed in August 2021, tensions were already high between Mullin and the police union.

State officials opened an investigation into Mullin after Jeff Padellaro, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters 633, reported that the chief assaulted an officer after demanding to see him in his office in May.

There was not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mullin committed any crime, investigators concluded a month later.

In a letter to Colby, who has since taken on the top Town Hall job full time, Senior Assistant Attorney General Timothy Sullivan noted, "the investigation raised serious concerns about the statements provided by the officers involved."

Five officers, including Officer Anthony LaRosa and the chief — the two directly involved — were present for the incident.

"All five provided significantly different details about the incident," Sullivan said. "Thus, I strongly encourage the Town of Plaistow to conduct a full and detailed internal investigation to determine if any officers' conduct during this incident, and the subsequent investigation, violated department or town policies."

Mullin maintains that his firing was politically motivated.

Early in 2021, Mullin says he began investigating certain police officers' timecards and uncovered falsification that resulted in possible theft of time, but at a bare minimum, denied the citizens of Plaistow from having proper police coverage.

The officers in question were leaving patrol assignments early, and without authorization, to work a detail sometimes in other towns, according to Mullin.

Policies are in place to avoid any overlap between details and department duties. But Mullin says he found that officers were leaving work an hour early to go work unauthorized details.

"In fact, Chief Mullin uncovered that in some situations where there were to be two officers on duty, only one and sometimes not any police officers were patrolling the town," his attorney wrote. "Both officers were on detail rather than fulfilling their patrol assignment shift."

Mullin says the meeting at which he was accused of assault, an officer was being placed on administrative leave.

The town's attorney, Eric Maher, contests that, stating that Mullin's firing was a "well-reasoned and careful decision," and Mullin's court filings are "nothing more than innuendo, speculation and cobbled-together conspiracy theories."

If a judge decides against reinstating Mullin, his attorney asks permission to file for wrongful discharge.