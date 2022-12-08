Former platoon sergeant from Topeka arrested in central America in Omaha woman's abduction

Fugitive Topekan Aldrick Scott was arrested Tuesday in Belize on an outstanding warrant charging him with the kidnapping of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Nebraska, shown here. She remains missing.

Fugitive Topekan Aldrick Scott had boarded a flight and left the U.S., investigators learned recently while looking for him in the capital city.

Scott, 47, was subsequently arrested Tuesday in Belize, on the northeast coast of Central America, on an outstanding warrant charging him with the kidnapping of an Omaha, Nebraska, woman, said the Facebook site of the Douglas County, Nebraska, Sheriff's Office.

That woman, 43-year-old Cari Allen, remains missing, that site said.

Authorities announced last week that Scott was being sought in connection with the kidnapping of Allen, who disappeared late Nov. 19 from her home in Omaha.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook site that its investigators subsequently came to Topeka, began working with Topeka police and learned Scott had left the country. They then got help from the U.S. Marshal's Service and the Metro Fugitive Task Force.

Belize is bordered by Mexico on the north, Guatemala on the west and south and the Caribbean Sea on the east.

Scott had been a web designer and platoon sergeant

Scott spent 14 years as a platoon sergeant in the Army and Marine Corps, according to his LinkedIn profile.

It said Scott then attended Washburn University, where he graduated in 2019 with a grade-point average of 3.86.

His LinkedIn profile said Scott started work in November 2020 as a web production artist for Advisors Excel in Topeka, where an official said last week that Scott was no longer employed.

