Former Pleasantville cop charged with child sex abuse

Nov. 16—NORWALK — A former Pleasantville Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with child sex abuse.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said it arrested Alec Veatch, 30, of Norwalk, at his home Monday. He has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and enticing a minor.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation, and the DCI said more charges will be filed.

The Pleasantville Police Department referred the case to the DCI on Friday, according to a press release. At that time, Veatch was still employed was a full-time officer. The council approved his hiring to fill a vacant full-time position in May.

According to court documents, on Nov. 8 Veatch traveled from Norwalk to Pleasantville to meet with a 15-year-old child. An agent with the DCI said he transported the child to his Norwalk home where the sexual assault took place.

Investigators wrote in court filings that Veatch used his position as a police officer as authority to "further the sexual abuse."

Veatch posted a $17,000 bond and was released from the Jasper County Jail.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Oskaloosa Herald and the Ottumwa Courier. He can be reached at kocker@oskyherald.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.