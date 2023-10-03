Former Plover youth minister gets 20 years in prison for repeated sexual assault of child

STEVENS POINT − A former Plover youth minister was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for sexual assaulting a boy he was supposed to be helping.

Jordan R. Huffman, 52, whose current address is listed as Antigo, previously pleaded guilty to two felony counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child. Charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, three counts of child enticement, one count of causing a child to view sexual activity and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a child were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. All but the first-degree sexual assault of a child charge were considered during sentencing.

The victim spoke in court Tuesday afternoon about how Huffman's actions have had long-term impacts.

"I still have vivid nightmares about the indescribable things you have done to me," the victim said.

The victim said he is sure there are other victims out there and he hopes that they will be able to sleep better at night knowing Huffman is in prison.

"I'm glad God gave me the strength to put you away for good," the victim said.

The victim's father said Huffman is a "predator" and nothing Huffman can do will ever change that.

The victim and his parents got up and left the courtroom when it was Huffman's turn to speak.

"I take full and complete responsibility for my actions," Huffman said.

Huffman apologized to his family, the victim's parents, the victim, church members and the community. He said he hopes that he can earn redemption in the eyes of society.

Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell gave Huffman credit for 163 days already served and ordered him to spend 20 years on extended supervision following his prison sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, in 2017 a couple approached Huffman, who at the time was a pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover and asked him to mentor their 12-year-old son. The boy had started drinking and getting into trouble.

The boy told police instead of helping him, Huffman did the opposite. Huffman gave the boy alcohol, marijuana and prescription pills, according to the complaint. The child said Huffman would drive him to a remote location at the end of a dirt road after the boy was drunk or under the influence of marijuana and inappropriately touched him with his mouth or hands.

The boy said the encounters happened multiple times but no incident happened at Woodlands Church, other than Huffman telling the child he had alcohol, marijuana or nicotine cartridges for him, according to the complaint. He said Huffman had sexual intercourse with him one time at Huffman's home while his wife and children were gone.

More local news: Bird enthusiasts flock to Lake Petenwell in central Wisconsin to catch glimpse of rare flamingos

Best local photos of September: Check out Tork Mason's favorite photos from last month in central Wisconsin and some Packers too

When Huffman left Woodlands Church and took a job with Forest Lakes District Evangelical Free Church of America in Stevens Point, several encounters occurred in Huffman's office there, according to the complaint. The assaults lasted about five years.

The boy told police he let Huffman do these things because the pastor was his mentor and because he was drunk or high. When the boy was 17, he told Huffman he didn't want to have sexual contact with him anymore, and Huffman respected the request, according to the complaint. About six months later, Huffman told the boy he no longer wanted to hang out with him.

Huffman faces unrelated charges of first-degree sexual assault, child enticement and three counts of felony bail jumping in Winnebago County Circuit Court. He's scheduled for a plea hearing and sentencing Oct. 31 in the Winnebago County case.

This story will be updated.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Former Plover youth minister gets 20 years for sexual assault of child