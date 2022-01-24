Former Plymouth elementary teacher arrested on sex assault charges

Plymouth police arrested a former elementary school teacher on sexual assault charges related to his alleged conduct with female students, which an arrest warrant says happened over several years despite students’ and parents’ complaints.

James Eschert, 51, faces two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and five counts of risk of injury to a minor. Eschert was being held Monday in lieu of $350,000.

The warrant says Eschert touched girls inappropriately, encouraged them to sit on his lap, took inappropriate photographs and had favored girls play under his desk — an area the girls called “the cave” — while he sat there, blocking the only way out.

The warrant quotes students and parents as saying Eschert’s “weird” and “creepy” behavior at Plymouth Center School was widely known. But when they complained to the principal, victims and parents said nothing was done until this past fall.

In November, Acting School Superintendent Brian Falcone announced that three staff members at the school had been placed on leave, including the principal, who he said, “will be on leave until further notice.” Falcone did not identify two of those placed on leave and their names were redacted from the warrant.

Falcone told police that as soon as he was made aware of the allegations, he placed Eschert on administrative leave. Falcone later said the inappropriate conduct appeared to have been going on for years, and he “reported disgust that all of this may have been covered up,” the warrant says.

The case involves Eschert’s conduct with his fourth-grade female students, police said. Current Principal Angela Suffridge made a report to the state Department of Children and Families on Sept. 16 after a female student gave her a note outlining past incidents with Eschert, the warrant says. The alleged victim said Eschert was “strange and weird” and had been touching girls “in ways he shouldn’t,” the warrant says.

Another girl said Eschert would tell favored girls that they could sit on his lap in the back of the classroom, police said.

The girl also said Eschert would rub her shoulders and touch her over her clothing “to check if she was wearing a bra,” the warrant says. Once, he touched her underneath her bra,” the girl told police, according to the warrant.

Eschert encouraged the girls to “decorate” the underside of his desk with drawings and streamers and other decorations while he was sitting in his chair, the warrant says. One girl said as many as three girls would be under the desk while Eschert sat in his chair.

A parent who told police that she complained about Eschert’s hugging and touching the girls said the principal told her that a few other parents had made similar complaints, but Eschert was ”a phenomenal teacher” and “that’s his way of teaching,” the warrant says.

Other allegations include Eschert taking photos of the girls, including pictures up their skirts, the warrant says. Police said they seized a Nikon camera and found 26 inappropriate pictures, police said.

“Whenever allegations of this nature arise, our first thoughts need to be with the victims and their families,” Plymouth Mayor Joe Kilduff said.

“Mr. Eschert is accused of betraying the sacred trust between student and a teacher,” Kilduff said. “It is my hope and expectation that he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police say the investigation is continuing.

