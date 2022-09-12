Former PM David Cameron shares memories of Queen Elizabeth
As King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet mourners in Scotland, former UK prime minister David Cameron shares his memories of Queen Elizabeth and weighs in on the new king.
As King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet mourners in Scotland, former UK prime minister David Cameron shares his memories of Queen Elizabeth and weighs in on the new king.
Prince William's character was attacked for the lack of chivalry he displayed towards Kate Middleton, while Prince Harry was praised for his attentiveness to Meghan Markle.
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the fact that Prince Harry left Balmoral early and alone after the Queen's death "speaks volumes" about the royal rift.
Joe and Jill Biden have received individual invites to the Queen's funeral — meaning they can't invite a US delegation that may have included Trump.
Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/GettyRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Ever since a distraught Prince Harry was photographed sweeping into the gates of Balmoral Castle, alone, several hours after the queen had died, and being driven out again at 8:30 a.m. the following morning, similarly alone, to catch a scheduled British Airways flight back to London, the question of what actually happened that night has l
Prince Harry and Meghan remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their children Archie and Lilibet have a right to the royal title of prince and princess.
The Duke and Duchess of York will take care of Queen Elizabeth's corgis, a source tells PEOPLE
In only two days, King Charles III has already gotten some backlash for a clip that’s making its way through Twitter. On Sept 10, many people uploaded a video of King Charles interacting with his servants, with the most viral tweet coming from a parody account named Laura Kuenssberg Translator, who’s garnered over 22 million […]
The talk show host slammed the prince for "spray gunning the royals and the monarchy whenever it suits him"
Andrew Couldridge/REUTERSRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared together with Prince William and Kate Middleton Saturday afternoon to view floral tributes left for the queen in a stunning show of family unity as the Windsors tried to put the bitter feud that has roiled their families behind them.A source in William’s camp told The Daily Beast that the impetus for t
Actress Michelle Monaghan plays twins Leni and Gina McCleary in the new Netflix mystery thriller miniseries 'Echoes.' The 'Mission Impossible' star posted Instagram photos of herself in a mirror.
Kate Middleton told a group of children mourning the queen outside Windsor Castle on Saturday that her "sweet" four-year-old son had comforted her over his great-grandmother's death.
The collection includes bedazzled family heirlooms passed down for generations, as well as gifts received by the Queen during her reign.
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari — who got engaged back in January — tied the knot in Fargo, North Dakota, over the weekend
The Duke of York will on Monday join his siblings in a solemn procession behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, as he prepares to play a central role in national mourning.
3pm: St Giles' Cathedral service to begin 5.30pm: Mourners allowed to file past Queen's coffin A Queen like no other begins her ‘last great journey’ William and Harry’s reconciliation is just for mourning, not for life Piper: My ‘banter’ with the Queen who was like a granny to me
President Biden accepted an invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral which is set to take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.
The talk show host and actress is joined by her ex-boyfriend Justin Long in the Season 3 premiere of her chat show.
Zac's admission comes after the actor got real about his Baywatch body and the truth behind why his facial structure changed.View Entire Post ›
While all eyes have been on Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle today, something the Princess of Wales said has touched everyone’s hearts. While the four of them reunited for a 40-minute walkabout around Windsor Castle to see royal supporters, many overheard Kate say something about her and William’s youngest Prince Louis, […]
The "Last Week Tonight" host also took aim at King Charles and the new prime minister.