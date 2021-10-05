Former PMS coach charged with trying to seduce minor waives prelim hearing

Oct. 5—PRINCETON — James Stehlin Jr., a former Princeton Middle School teacher and coach facing three charges of sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor, has waived his preliminary hearing.

Stehlin was slated to appear for the hearing before Magistrate Michael Crowder Monday morning, but Crowder said Joe Harvey, Stehlin's attorney, told him the hearing was waived.

Crowder said that means the case will be moved on to Circuit Court and be heard by a grand jury.

Preliminary hearings are held to determine if there is enough evidence to move the case forward to a grand jury, which determines if a person is indicted.

Stehlin, 34, of Edenton, N.C., was arrested North Carolina in August and charged with three counts of sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor.

The charges are related to him allegedly sending nude photographs and videos of himself to underage girls via social media.

The victims were students at Princeton Middle School when Stehlin taught there, according to a criminal complaint filed by Mercer County Sheriff's Department Detective Steve Sommers. However, it wasn't until years later — when the victims were 15 and 16 — when the alleged crimes occurred. Stehlin had moved out of state.

According to Sommers' complaint, one victim said that around June 2020, Stehlin added her and several other juveniles to Snapchat and Facebook. The girls knew him as a previous teacher at Princeton Middle School and accepted his friend requests.

"After adding them, Mr. Stehlin would make comments through Facebook Messenger and Snapchat about how they looked and how 'grown up' they have become," Sommers said.

Then, between June and July 2020, "Mr. Stehlin sent nude photos and videos of himself to the juveniles through Snapchat and Facebook Messenger," Sommers stated in the complaint.

The photos and videos showed graphic images of Stehlin's genitalia, according to the court documents.

Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said the current allegations filed against Stehlin did not occur while he was employed by Mercer County Schools.

The investigation was conducted in cooperation with North Carolina authorities and the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit, and in consultation with Prosecuting Attorney Cochran.

Cochran praised the efforts of law enforcement for a thorough investigation prior to obtaining the arrest warrants.

The first offense charge of sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor is a felony and punishable by up to five years in prison.

Stehlin is currently incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash only bond.

