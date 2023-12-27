Former police chief on front lines during darkest days in Oklahoma history has died
Former police chief on front lines during darkest days in Oklahoma history has died
Former police chief on front lines during darkest days in Oklahoma history has died
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
The Big Ten will again be Caitlin Clark’s playground as opposing defenses try to find solutions for the senior and her NCAA-leading 30.5 points per game.
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
The Michigan Supreme Court rules that state election law does not prohibit former President Donald Trump from being included on primary ballots there, but the court also makes clear that he could still be excluded from general election ballots.
A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has allowed Apple to continue importing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on Wednesday.
Three star players are causing fantasy managers headaches as we head into championship week. Andy Behrens looks to provide some clarity and context.
Cook like the Contessa: Amazon has Le Creuset's Dutch ovens, skillets, saucepans and more, starting at just $22.
Sore muscles? You knead this thing.
But the movement can't rest on its laurels going into 2024.
Apple's designer exodus continues as product design chief Tang Tan is leaving the company and joining Jony Ive's design firm LoveFrom,.
Despite a 41-point outing from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons lost again on Tuesday night in Detroit.
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception. Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice. The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
From one of the best Super Bowls ever played to C.J. Stroud's instant emergence as a star, these are the moments that made us love football in 2023.
For yet another year, hackers stole billions of dollars in crypto. This year, hackers stole around $2 billion dollars in crypto across dozens of cyberattacks and thefts, according to De.FI, the web3 security firm that runs the REKT database. The site ranks the worst-ever crypto hacks, from the breach of the Ronin network in 2022, where hackers stole more than $600 million in crypto in what stands as the largest incident in history, to the hack against Mixin Network this year, which netted the hackers around $200 million.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Believe it or not, one of them even converts into a bed.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Jones was not in the giving spirit on Christmas.
The Broncos needed a win to stay in the playoff picture.