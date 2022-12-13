Former police chief pleads guilty in federal court to stealing drugs from evidence locker

The Former Elizabeth Borough police chief pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.

In connection to the guilty plea, the court was advised that Timothy Butler, 46, stole evidence, hundreds of bricks and bundles of heroin, from the Elizabeth Borough Police Department for his own personal use from June 2017 until December 2018. According to the Department of Justice, the heroin was evidence that had been seized in two federal drug trafficking investigations and stored in the evidence locker at the police station.

Sentencing for Butler is scheduled for April 4 at 9 a.m. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 10 years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000 or both.

Butler pleaded guilty in August of 2019 to state-level charges of two counts of theft, one count of possession and one count of obstructing the administration of law. In November of 2019, Butler was sentenced to 55 months of probation and 325 hours of community service after pleading guilty to stealing heroin from the department evidence room.

