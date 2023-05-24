Former Police Chief Says He Believes He Knows Who Killed Officer – And It’s Not The Men Behind Bars

On April 25, 1998, in the small town of Waverly, Virginia, Allen Gibson, a young, up-and-coming white police officer who was new to the force, was shot and killed while allegedly trying to stop a drug deal. The two men arrested for the crime, Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne, who are Black, say they did not commit this murder, and a federal jury found the pair not guilty. However, after being indicted on federal charges for a drug conspiracy and found guilty, a judge referenced their previous guilty pleas and sentenced them to life in prison. Gibson’s daughter Crissana, who was 8 when her father was killed, says she believes the right men are in jail. She also claims that the police chief at the time, Warren Sturrup, picked up her father’s gun and wiped it off, had Gibson’s police cruiser detailed after the murder, and testified on behalf of the defendants. “I believe Chief Sturrup acted very suspiciously,” she says. Former chief Sturrup admits he picked up the gun, but says the other accusations are incorrect. “The Sheriff’s office took over, and that was delightful to them … they never wanted me there,” Sturrup claims. “They are going to write this narrative that is going to color me.” In the video above, hear what Sturrup claims the townspeople told him about the murder and who they and Sturrup believe killed Officer Gibson. On Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Not Guilty of Murder But Sentenced to Life,” hear from Richardson and Claiborne’s attorney, and why he says both men deserve a new trial. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Woman Meets Family Members Of Men Who She Believes Killed Her Father