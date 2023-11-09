Former police commander accused of using hidden cameras to record officers facing more allegations

A former Pittsburgh police officer accused of spying on fellow officers using a hidden camera was allegedly recording much more than previously thought.

Sources say Pittsburgh Police Commander Matt Lackner, who retired after the allegations surfaced last month, used his police-issued body camera to record private conversations with an assistant chief and other officers without their consent.

11 Investigates broke the story last month that Lackner was initially placed on paid administrative leave after officers at Zone 2 in the Hill District, where Lackner was the commander, found a body camera inside a police car. That camera sources say was being used to record officers’ conversations on multiple occasions and in multiple cars.

In Pennsylvania, that’s illegal unless all parties are aware they are being recorded.

Officers also found a body camera mounted under a police car. Sources tell 11 Investigates that camera was being used as a GPS unit to track the car’s movement.

The city launched an internal investigation and Chief Larry Scirotto referred the case to Allegheny County Police. They have launched an investigation, but no charges have been filed as of yet.

Lachner’s pension of $6,500 a month has been approved, but it could always be rescinded if he’s convicted.

11 Investigates reached out to his attorney this afternoon and he declined comment.

