Former police officer accused of defrauding city of Milwaukee ordered to pay $200 fine

A former Milwaukee police officer accused of defrauding the city of $3,700 has been ordered to pay a $200 fine after satisfying the terms of an agreement that allows her to avoid a felony conviction.

Patricia Swayka, 32, of Greenfield initially pleaded no contest to felony theft in the case, but that charge will now be amended to a county ordinance violation of theft, according to online court records.

That was dependent on Swayka paying the city back and fulfilling other obligations within a year of the agreement, which was made with prosecutors in March.

On Thursday, at a hearing in front of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Wagner, it was determined she fulfilled those obligations, online court records show.

Had the felony conviction stuck, Swayka would have faced a maximum of 3½ years of imprisonment and $10,000 in fines.

Swayka, who joined the Milwaukee Police Department in 2015, resigned March 24, satisfying one of the other terms of the agreement.

The criminal complaint filed against Swayka alleges that on three occasions between 2015 and 2019, she applied to receive funds through the city’s tuition reimbursement program after already covering her educational expenses at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee through grants and educational benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The city of Milwaukee allows certain employees to receive reimbursement for course fees and student loans while attending college, but it prohibits reimbursement for expenses paid by grants and veterans benefits.

Swayka has worked as a part-time military police officer with the Army Reserve, according to her LinkedIn page.

The complaint argued Swayka knew she was not eligible for the city reimbursement. Despite that, she told investigators last September the grants and benefits did not cover her whole tuition and she had no intent to commit theft, the complaint said.

Swayka is also the wife of former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah, who has been the subject of tense demonstrations and litigation after shooting and killing three people while on duty between 2015 and 2020. All three incidents were ruled justified self-defense by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

