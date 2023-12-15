Former police officer accused of having child sex abuse material faces federal charges

A former Rock Hill police officer who was fired for allegations regarding child sex abuse material is now facing federal charges.

Rock Hill officer fired, accused of distributing child sex abuse material

A federal grand jury in Columbia returned an 18-count indictment against Daniel Paul Shealy charging him with distributing and receiving child sex abuse materials.

In September, Channel 9 reported that Shealy was a detective with the Rock Hill Police Department and a school resource officer at a Rock Hill school when he was arrested on state sex charges.

