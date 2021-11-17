Former police officer accused of kidnapping young daughters from Pennsylvania home

A search is underway for a former police officer who authorities believe snatched is his 6- and 7-year-old daughters from their Pennsylvania home over the weekend.

York Area Regional Police Lt. Ken Schollenberger issued an emotional plea, begging Robert Vicosa to return his children, Aaminah and Giana, during a press conference Wednesday morning, according to WJZ.

“At one time, you were a police officer. In your heart, you know that what you are doing is not right. You are a father. You are a father to these two young ladies. We’re asking you, we’re pleading with you, take them anywhere that you can,” he said. “Drop them off at a Sheetz, at a Rutter’s, at any convenience store. Take them anywhere where there’s a responsible person inside that they can go in and call 911.”

Police said Vicosa’s estranged wife reported him for assault on Sunday. She told them she’d been attacked and then held in their family home in Windsor township for about 24 hours, adding that weapons and drugs were involved.

The mother additionally alleged Vicosa claimed to have put a tracker on her phone and threatened to hurt her if she went to authorities. She drove away from the home and avoided police stations, but eventually contacted law enforcement in Sprigettsbury township.

When authorities arrived at the home in Windsor on Monday, both the girls were gone. They did however, uncover evidence corroborating the victim’s allegations.

Police believe Vicosa is now driving a black, 2013 Lexus GS350 with Pennsylvania license plate KPK-2076. He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a green long-sleeved 3/4 zip-up shirt and muck boots, WGAL, reported.

Aaminah Vicosa is 6 years old. She’s 3′8″, weighs 50 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. Giana Vicosa is 7 years old. She’s 4′3″, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Both girls were last seen in the area of Hussen Road in Windsor Township around 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, according to state police.

Anyone who sees either Vicosa or his daughters are asked to call 911 immediately.