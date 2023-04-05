Former police officer accused of trafficking drugs, including LSD, in Stanly County

Investigators in Stanly County say they busted a former police officer with a large amount of drugs.

Authorities said Rachel Armstrong had LSD, cocaine, and marijuana, and said she was likely selling it. Channel 9’s Genevieve Curtis also learned Armstrong used to work on the police force in two local towns.

Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco said deputies encountered Armstrong and Larry Gulledge in a car behind a church in Oakboro around midnight on Saturday. He said Armstrong tried to use her old job for favorable treatment.

“It’s my understanding that she was naming several names and that she used to be in law enforcement,” Crisco told Curtis.

Armstrong used to work at both the Locust and Oakboro police departments.

“I can promise you, that will not work here,” he added.

After searching the car, Crisco said deputies uncovered the following:

678 doses of LSD

73 doses of Xanax

63 doses of Adderall

49 doses of hydrocodone

81.1 grams of cocaine

5 ounces of marijuana

The pair faces a dozen charges related to drug trafficking and carrying a concealed gun. To Crisco, the massive amount of LSD stands out.

“I can’t remember somebody having that amount of dosage units, I can’t,” he said. “That’s definitely dealer amount.”

“Would someone with that amount be considered a major player?” Curtis asked.

“One could assume so, yes,” Crisco said.

The size of the bust wasn’t the only thing that got his attention.

“I was shocked,” he said.

He told Curtis he remembers a young Rachel Armstrong who was eager to be an officer. He said she rode along with him more than 13 years ago when he was a Locust police officer.

Armstrong also had a brief stint in Oakboro. That department said she was employed part time from 2006 to 2007 before she resigned, and had no disciplinary issues.

“I would have never thought this,” Crisco said.

Sheriff Crisco said the narcotics unit has now opened an investigation into Rachel Armstrong and Larry Gulledge and their activity in Stanly County.

Armstrong, who used to bring people to the Stanly County jail, is now the one in custody there. She was given a $2 million bond.

