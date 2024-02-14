Former police officer in Bolivar and Sugarcreek pleads guilty; 8 felony charges dropped

Jeffrey A. Stearns, left, a former police officer in Sugarcreek and Bolivar, appears for a change of plea hearing alongside his attorney, Matthew P. Mullen in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas. Representing the Ohio Auditor of State Office was attorney Thomas Anger, right. Stearns was initially charged with eight felonies. All but one felony charge was dropped in exchange for a guilty plea to telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A former police officer in Bolivar and Sugarcreek has entered a guilty plea in connection with a scheme involving the purchase of ammunition.

Jeffrey A. Stearns, 48, of Port Washington, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony, in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court as part of a plea agreement.

He had initially been charged with one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; one count of theft in office, a third-degree felony; one count of complicity in the commission of an offense, a third-degree felony; one count of money laundering, a third-degree felony; one count of telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; one count of tampering with records, a third-degree felony; one count of representation by a public official or employee, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of unlawful transaction in weapons, a third-degree felony.

The prosecution agreed to drop eight of the counts in return for a guilty plea on the telecommunications fraud charge.

His co-defendant, William G. Timberlake, 51, of Bolivar, owner of G&R Tactical in Strasburg, pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted telecommunications fraud, a first-degree misdemeanor. He will be sentenced by Judge Michael Ernest at 9 a.m. March 26.

State investigation

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) launched an investigation in February 2022 after receiving information about an officer using Bolivar’s tax-exempt status and law enforcement discounts to purchase ammunition.

SIU determined that, during the coronavirus pandemic when the private sale of ammunition was scarce, Stearns falsified documents to complete the ammunition purchase, allegedly for use by the Bolivar Police Department. The rounds, however, were picked up by Timberlake, and the Bolivar department had no knowledge of the transactions and received no ammunition for use by its officers.

Stearns could be sentenced to between six months and 12 months in prison and fined up to $2,500. He could possibly be required to pay restitution. His conviction of a felony could preclude him from possessing a firearm. In addition, his conviction will result in the termination of his employment as a peace officer and his decertification as a peace officer.

He will be sentenced at 11:30 a.m. April 19 by Judge Ernest.

