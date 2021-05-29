Former police officer charged with battery

Isabella Alves, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

May 29—An investigator for a northern New Mexico district attorney and former police officer in Santa Fe was arrested on domestic violence-related charges for an incident with his girlfriend at a hotel in that city on May 16.

Anthony Madrid, 29, of Las Vegas, New Mexico, was charged with false imprisonment, interference with communications and battery of a household member. His case is currently making its way through Santa Fe Magistrate Court.

Santa Fe Deputy Police Chief Benjamin Valdez said Madrid resigned from the department in February to pursue his career elsewhere. Madrid first joined the department in January 2018 as a patrol officer, according to a department Facebook post. Before that, he was an officer with the Las Vegas Police Department, Valdez said.

Madrid left the Santa Fe department to become an investigator at the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Tom Clayton didn't respond to requests for comment on Madrid's employment status at his office.

Chico Gallegos, an attorney for Madrid, said he can't comment on the specific allegations at this time. He said Madrid is a "good human being with a good reputation in his community. A reputation he has earned."

Gallegos stressed that Madrid is presumed innocent and he believes that won't change as as his case proceeds.

According to court documents, Santa Fe police responded to the Comfort Inn on Cerrillos Road on May 16. Madrid's girlfriend called police because the two got into a verbal argument that turned physical due to accusations of infidelity, police said.

Madrid allegedly yanked his girlfriend around by her arm, and the two went back into the hotel room, according to the documents. The girlfriend said she wanted to leave, and Madrid is accused of taking her cellphone and keeping her in the room.

During the incident, Madrid allegedly told her that he "owns this town" because he's a police officer. The girlfriend was eventually able to escape the room and contact police.

Upon arriving, officers noticed bruising on the woman's arm, according to documents. Officers were able to locate Madrid using his phone's GPS.

Madrid denied the argument got physical, but officers informed him of the bruising on her arm and placed him under arrest.

