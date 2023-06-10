Former police officer indicted for reckless homicide after 3-year-old dies from gunshot

Jun. 9—HAMILTON — A former Centerville police officer was indicted today by a Butler County grand jury after a 3-year-old boy shot and killed himself with a handgun on March 30 in a Hamilton residence. The boy died from head injuries on March 31.

Benjamin Bishop was indicted on involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and endangering children charges, according to court records.

The loaded gun was found unsecured on a window sill, according to Lindsay Sheehan, assistant Butler County prosecutor.

Emergency crews responded at about 7 p.m. March 30 to the 900 block of Park Avenue and found the child with a gunshot wound on the left side of his head.

He was taken from the scene by ambulance to Kettering Health Hamilton on Eaton Avenue, then to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where he died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's office.

Police were alerted to the shooting when a male 911 caller told dispatchers about the incident.

"He picked up a firearm," the caller told a Butler County dispatcher.

After a few questions on his condition, the dispatcher asked, "He did shoot himself, right?"

"Yes, we believe so," the caller said.

The caller said the gun used was on the second story at the residential home when it was discharged. The caller said the child's mom is a nurse but could not control the bleeding despite applying pressure. The boy also experienced seizures after he apparently shot himself.