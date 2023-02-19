Former police officer from Kherson Oblast accused of treason for collaborating with invaders

Employees of the SBI reported the suspicion in absentia to a law enforcement officer from a town near Kherson

The suspect is charged with high treason committed during martial law, which, if he is found guilty could be penalized by imprisonment for 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read also: Ukrainian security finds list of Russian collaborators in Kherson

The investigators revealed that the former police officer willingly agreed to cooperate with the illegal Kremlin-imposed authorities in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Obast.

He served in the illegally created body "Oleshky District Police Department" in Kherson Oblast and was appointed a senior inspector of the district inspectors' department.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the defendant "due to his activity became an important link in the occupier's punitive machine".

Read also: SBU detains suspected Russian agents preparing strikes on critical infrastructure in Odesa and Kherson

The traitor compiled and handed over to the enemy a list of patriotic citizens who were then detained and imprisoned in order to force the citizens of Kherson to obey the invaders, and to prevent resistance.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine