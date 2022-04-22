Former police officer set for retrial on several sex charges jury couldn’t agree on in December

A retrial for a former Waynesville police officer convicted of rape in December is expected to take place next week, according to court schedules.

Peyton Kocevar, 22, of Centerville, was found guilty of one count of rape and not guilty on four other counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition in December.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition during December’s trial. Prosecutors said those three charges will be what is heard by a jury next week.

Kocevar was indicted in June 2020 by a Montgomery County grand jury on seven counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, officials said.

According to court records, the alleged crimes occurred while Kocevar was a student at Alter High school between 2012 and 2016. Prosecutors allege he raped multiple victims during this time.

Defense lawyers argued that Kocevar did not rape the women.

“This is not a case of rape. This is not a case of gross sexual imposition, this is not a case of a monster attacking six different people. It’s a case of teens going to an apartment, a party on-going, people go into bedrooms, various things happen,” Jon Paul Rion, the attorney for Kocevar, said in December.