Former police officer who texted ‘we stormed the Capitol’ arrested

Alex Woodward
·2 min read
A former Salt Lake City police officer was arrested after federal law enforcement discovered he allegedly sent text messages admitting he “stormed” the US Capitol on 6 January and posed for a photograph next to a bust of Abraham Lincoln, according to federal filings.

Michael Lee Hardin joined a crowd of people who breached the Capitol during a joint session of Congress, texted his location to friends and family, and claimed former president Donald Trump “is the rightful president”, according to federal prosecutors.

Mr Hardin, a 20-year officer who retired from the force in 2017, appeared in a virtual federal hearing on Friday.

He has been charged with unlawful entry, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and disorderly conduct and “parading, demonstrating or picketing” inside the Capitol building, according to a criminal complaint filed on 1 April.

According to Justice Department filings relying on tips from two people connected to him, Mr Hardin texted several messages after joining the Capitol mob:

“We stormed the Capitol, I am in here now!”

“I know you don’t like Trump, but He is the rightful President!”

“We will return until we win!”

He also sent out a photo of himself smiling while standing next to a bust of former president Lincoln inside the Capitol Crypt, documents show.

US Department of Justice
US Department of Justice

Federal authorities also obtained his location data through a search warrant served on Google, revealing that a mobile device associated with his email address was present at the Capitol on 6 January, records show.

The FBI and Utah State Bureau of Investigations coordinated his arrest.

He is among more than a dozen current and former law enforcement officers who were arrested and charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection, fuelled by the former president’s big lie of a “stolen” election in an attempt to threaten lawmakers and prevent certification of the votes for Joe Biden.

