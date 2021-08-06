Former police sergeant decries 'politicization' of suicides among Jan. 6 officers

A retired Chicago-area police officer and current spokeswoman for the National Police Association criticized the "politicization" of the deaths of four police officers who died by suicide after responding to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Retired Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith pushed back on the notion that the officers died because of those events, saying the suicides cannot accurately be blamed on the riot based on known information.

"We don’t know why these officers committed suicide. Police officers see horrible things every day from the minute they get out of the police academy," Smith told the Daily Mail. "We don’t know why any police officer kills themselves unless they leave a detailed accounting of why they killed themselves, and most do not."

VIRGINIA COUPLE SENTENCED TO HOME DETENTION IN CAPITOL RIOT CASE

Smith, who served 29 years on the police force, said police officers around the country find it "distasteful" that politicians are ascribing the deaths to the riot and suggested that it is being used as an anti-Trump cudgel.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who represents the Virginia congressional district in which Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood lived with his wife before his suicide, said in May that "Howie's death was an immediate outgrowth of those events."

The widows of at least two of the deceased officers have also ascribed their late husbands' suicides to the riot.

"When my husband left for work that day, he was the Jeff that I knew,” said Erin Smith (no relation to Betsy Smith).

Erin Smith's husband, Jeffrey, was a Washington, D.C., police officer who took his life after Jan. 6.

“When he returned after experiencing the event, being hit in the head, he was a completely different person," she recently told the New York Times. "I do believe if he did not go to work that day, he would be here, and we would not be having this conversation."

Story continues

"Most police officers will see more trauma, more depravity in the first three years of their career than most people will see in their lifetime," Betsy Smith added, pointing to the "crime and depravity" that officers in Washington, D.C., witness. She noted, however, that the experience of Capitol Police officers differs from normal police.

"We will never know. That’s what law enforcement around the country is finding so distasteful about this," the spokeswoman said. "That one riot in one area and, suddenly, police suicide is a big deal."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The news broke Monday that two additional Metropolitan Police Department officers in Washington who responded to the riot had killed themselves: 18-year veteran Officer Gunther Hashida and Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been on the force for nearly five years.

The two suicides followed the deaths of Jeffrey Smith and Liebengood, who had served for 12 and 15 years in their respective forces.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Mental Health, January 6, U.S. Capitol Police, Suicide, Law Enforcement, U.S. Capitol Building, Riots

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Former police sergeant decries 'politicization' of suicides among Jan. 6 officers