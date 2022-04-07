Former Polk school bus attendant gets 30 months in prison for abusing disabled children

Former school bus attendant Juanita Tappin, 43, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison recently for abusing disabled children on a school bus in 2019.

BARTOW — A Polk County school bus attendant who was arrested on several charges of abusing disabled children and adults in 2019 was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Tenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas said in a news release that Juanita Tappin, 43, was convicted by a jury on Feb. 3 and sentenced April 1 by Senior Circuit Judge Dennis Maloney. Her prison sentence is to be followed by two and a half years of probation.

"No plea agreement was made," Haas said. "And therefore this case was decided by a Polk County jury, which convicted Tappin of six counts of battery, abuse of a disabled adult and child abuse."

Tappin was arrested May 9, 2019, on six counts of physically and verbally abusing special needs students before posting $6,000 bail and being released two days later. On May 29, deputies arrested her again on two additional third-degree felony charges of abusing a disabled child and a disabled adult after reviewing video from the bus of the previous 30 days.

"On multiple occasions, video surveillance shows Tappin hitting the children on their head, face and hands and using different objects to abuse them," Haas said.

The video showed Tappin punching other victims, striking them with a hard plastic seatbelt cutter tool, and striking them with a rubber band by snapping it on their faces and necks, Polk County sheriff's reports said.

Tappin denied hitting the students, saying she was acting in a "playful manner" when interviewed by deputies. Her affidavit said none of the abuse could be described as disciplinary — "all of the abuse was intentional, malicious, and unprovoked."

Tappin was hired by the Polk County School Board in January 2014 earning $13,856 annually. She was terminated in June 2019.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk bus attendant sentenced to prison nearly 3 years after arrest