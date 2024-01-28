Former pool champion Sue Thompson's pride at school plaque

A former pool player who won a legal battle after experiencing sex discrimination has said she was "really proud" after her school unveiled a plaque honouring her achievements.

Sue Thompson, from Cheshire, became a world women's pool champion 11 times.

She also won contests involving men but was barred from joining a professionals' association until court judges ruled in her favour.

Thompson said she wanted to be "inspirational" for children.

Speaking after the event at Hallwood Park Primary School in Runcorn, she said she was "shocked" nearly all the pupils wanted to talk to her.

"I was expecting some funny questions but they were really educated," she said.

"One of the girls said, 'I want to be like you.'"

Sue Thompson had huge success in eight-ball pool

Initially keen on football, Thompson chose to pursue pool after playing with her grandfather Tommy Short, regarded as one of the best snooker players in Liverpool.

"He did inspire me, he would never let me win, which I think was a good thing because it made me try harder and become better.

"He always said to me that you have to be a good loser before you become a good winner."

She joined a local league at the age of 14, when her success soon saw her make impact nationally.

Aged 15, she even featured on the BBC show Record Breakers and won open events featuring men.

Thompson broke three world records and rose to become world number two.

Sue Thompson was joined by her parents and local dignitaries

Despite her success, her application to become professional was turned down with a response that she was apparently "not good enough", she recalled.

She eventually won a long legal battle for equal opportunities and said: "I wanted to open doors for women who are good enough to play in professional ranks."

She also managed the Scottish women's team when they became world champions.

Lyndsay McKellar, who played alongside her, said: "She was a trailblazer and inspired so many women in pool."

'Family is important too'

Thompson even turned down sponsorship from snooker legend Jimmy White to tour the US as she could not bear parting from her dog Molly.

"But I don't look back and regret because not everything is about the money - family is important too."

Her 35-year career came to an end when she developed bone disease, which made playing painful.

Thompson, who also helped raise £100,000 for charities through pool events, said she missed the sport.

"It's been a good career, it's nice for pool to be recognised, especially when compared to snooker - which gets more television coverage and sponsorship."

