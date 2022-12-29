Former Pope Benedict's condition remains grave but stable - Vatican

FILE PHOTO: Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI looks on as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass to create 20 new cardinals during a ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican
·1 min read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Former Pope Benedict's condition remains "grave" but stable, the Vatican said on Thursday, adding in a statement that he had rested well during the night and was lucid and aware.

"The Pope Emeritus managed to rest well during the night, he is absolutely lucid and aware, and today, even though his condition remains grave, the situation is at the moment stable," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

"Pope Francis renews his request to pray for him and to accompany him in these difficult hours," Bruni said of the 95-year-old former pontiff.

The statement, the second since Francis disclosed on Wednesday that his predecessor was "very sick", did not provide any specifics about Benedict's condition.

Benedict is being cared for in a former convent in the Vatican where he has been living since 2013, when he became the first pope in about 600 years to resign instead of ruling for life.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams and Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Vatican: Pope Benedict XVI is 'very ill'

    Plus, China will do away with its COVID-19 quarantine policy starting in January, and relations between Kosovo and Serbia have become extremely strained in recent weeks.

  • Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected

    Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected.

  • Pope Francis says former Pope Benedict "very sick," asks for prayers for him

    Benedict is 95. In 2013, he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries, and he has withdrawn almost entirely from public view.

  • Cowboys-Titans Week 17 TV coverage, uniform combos, how to stream, wager

    Here's how to watch (you're going to need help) and listen, what the current odds are and how to recognize your Cowboys on Thursday. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • David Njoku: We’ve got to finish strong, give the Commanders hell

    The Browns have no playoff aspirations of their own at this point in the season, but they can still play spoiler for others. Sunday brings a matchup with the Commanders and a loss to the Browns would deal a big blow to their chances of advancing in the NFC. Browns tight end David Njoku said [more]

  • Baker Mayfield not giving much thought to where he’ll play in 2023

    Baker Mayfield will be a free agent in March but he's not thinking much about which team he'll be on in 2023

  • 5 observations about the St. Louis Cardinals’ fascinating, anticlimactic 2022 season

    GM Michael Girsch and assistant GM Randy Flores were granted extensions at the end of the campaign. What does that mean for John Mozeliak’s future?

  • These were the top baby names in America 50 years ago: See if yours made the list

    Here are the 10 boy and girl baby names that were most popular during the 1970s, according to baby name data published by the Social Security Administration.

  • What happens when a pope emeritus dies?

    Benedict XVI, whose health was reported to have dramatically worsened on Wednesday, is the first living former pope in some six centuries.

  • Queen's former chaplain warns 'multicultural, multifaith' King Charles III threatens British monarchy

    Gavin Ashenden, the former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II, warned that the multifaith multiculturalism of King Charles III threatens to destroy his own house and end the monarchy.

  • What are 'angel numbers' and why do people keep seeing them?

    What are angel numbers and the meanings behind them? It depends. Some say they see reoccurring numbers in pattern form — and are confident a guardian angel has come to visit.

  • ‘Alex Jones Did Nothing Wrong’: Meet the Christian Nationalist Behind ‘Pastors For Trump’

    Tulsa preacher Jackson Lahmeyer is building a movement to battle "demonic" Democrats and put Donald Trump back in the White House

  • Former pope Benedict 'very sick', Pope Francis calls for prayers

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Former pope Benedict, a hero to conservative Catholics and who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to step down, is "very sick", his successor Pope Francis said on Wednesday, asking Church members to pray for him. Bishops from Europe, the United States and beyond, urged the faithful to keep Benedict in their thoughts, after the Vatican followed Francis' announcement with a statement saying Benedict had suffered a sudden "worsening" of his health. "I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church," Francis said in Wednesday's surprise announcement made at the end of his weekly general audience.

  • How parenthood has changed the way I read ancient stories of Joseph and Mary's relationship with Jesus

    Hanging church courtyard tile mural showing holy family traveling. Daniel Mayer (Own work), via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SAAs Christmas approaches, many Christians will reflect on the Nativity, or birth of Jesus. The Christian Bible includes two different stories of the birth of Jesus, found in the Gospel of Matthew and the Gospel of Luke. But there are precious few details about the rest of his childhood in the New Testament. Some Christians today may wonder, what happened next? The Infancy Gos

  • Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin diagnosed with a 'serious but curable form of cancer'

    Raskin said Wednesday that he'll begin chemo-immunotherapy for Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which he called a "serious but curable form of cancer."

  • What You Should Know About Chronic Coughing After COVID-19

    Infectious disease experts share why a COVID cough can last beyond your initial sickness, and what you can do to treat a chronic cough.

  • Republican Jewish Coalition says George Santos ‘not welcome’ at events after revelations

    The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) on Tuesday said Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) “deceived” the organization and “misrepresented” his Jewish heritage, adding the incoming lawmaker is no longer welcome at its events. CEO Matt Brooks said he was “disappointed” in Santos after the congressman-elect admitted to embellishing key facts about his life in two separate interviews…

  • Vermont lawmaker to seek to close clergy reporting exemption

    The head of the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee says he’s going to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to close an exemption to the state's child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy. Democratic Sen. Richard Sears of Bennington says he was unaware that the Vermont law requiring members of a number of professions, including doctors, teachers, social workers and the clergy, to report abuse if they become aware of it contains an exemption for members of the clergy if they become aware of abuse during a setting that is considered privileged, such as during confession. Sears, a longtime chair of the Judiciary Committee who has worked for years to fight child abuse, said he had thought that members of the clergy were mandated reporters in all circumstances, but he learned of Vermont's exemption through a news story published earlier this year by The Associated Press.

  • Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?

    It's been rumored that a number of A-list celebrities have taken this drug to help them lose weight. Here a dietitian breaks down exactly what Ozempic is, how it works and if using it for weight loss even safe.

  • Former pope Benedict is 'very sick': Pope Francis

    STORY: "I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church," Francis said in a surprise announcement in Italian at the end of his weekly general audience."Let us remember him. He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end," Francis said, speaking in Italian.There was no immediate comment from the Vatican on the state of Benedict's health. Phone calls to the former pope's residence in the Vatican were not answered.Until a few weeks ago, those who had seen Benedict said his body was very frail but his mind was still sharp.