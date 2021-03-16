Former Port businessman added to Mass Most Wanted list

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·3 min read

Mar. 16—ROWLEY — More than a year after an arrest warrant was issued for a former Newburyport business owner accused of scamming several people out of thousands of dollars, local police say he is continuing to commit similar crimes elsewhere in the state.

Ronald Silverstein, 51, has four active warrants for his arrest from four different police departments, including Rowley, where he faces six counts of larceny over $1,200, and one count of being a common and notorious thief. The other warrants represent charges of larceny and larceny from a person over 60 or disabled.

Earlier this month, Rowley police added Silverstein to the Mass Most Wanted website, the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council's list of the state's most notorious bank robbers and thieves, The list is sponsored by the Massachusetts Bankers Association.

Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said Silverstein was added to the list after his department was alerted by at least one other department that he was continuing his criminal activity.

"It's apparent he's still doing it," Dumas said. "He's victimizing people."

In 2018, Silverstein, a Rowley resident, was ordered to pay back NGV Industries of Newburyport after Judge Mary McCabe found in favor of the Water Street company's complaint against Silverstein, who had been running a Newburyport interior decorating business.

A year later, in December 2019, Newburyport District Court judge Allan Swan issued a warrant for Silverstein's arrest after he failed to pay back one of his victims $7,923 as ordered by another district court judge a year earlier. An NGV Industries representative told Swan that Silverstein had only paid back $10 of more than $7,900 owed since the court order.

Swan quickly ruled that Silverstein was in default of McCabe's order and issued a capias warrant for Silverstein's arrest. A capias warrant is a civil order to ensure a court appearance. He has been on the loose since.

The arrest warrant was the latest in a string of legal troubles for Silverstein, who faces several charges of larceny over $1,200 for allegedly swindling customers while operating Just Imagine Design on Winter Street in Newburyport. He is accused of failing to complete at least six custom window treatment installations and pocketing tens of thousands of dollars.

Silverstein first appeared for arraignment in Newburyport District Court in April 2018. His business closed about the same time as his first court appearance.

Five months later, he was indicted on six larceny charges in Superior Court. Two of those charges stem from complaints filed by Rowley police, while a third was brought by Newburyport police.

Other charges involve victims from outside the area, including one in Lynn and another in Wellesley. The same records show that the grand jury deemed Silverstein a common and notorious thief.

In December 2017, a neighbor of Silverstein's hired him to install curtains and wrote a check for $3,200, according to a Rowley police report. Silverstein cashed the check a short time later but never came back to do the work.

Three months later, a Newburyport resident reported to Rowley and Newburyport police that in September 2017, she ordered three window shades from Silverstein for $583, paying half of the order price as a deposit. The shades never arrived and Silverstein was not responding to her attempts to reach him.

In another instance, he accepted $7,000 from a Rowley woman to install new drapes only to bail out on the project halfway through, according to Rowley police.

Also in December 2017, a Newburyport woman reported to police that months earlier, Silverstein accepted a check for $17,524 to order and install custom-made shutters. The shutters never arrived, according to Newburyport police.

To see Silverstein's Mass Most Wanted List entry visit: massmostwanted.org/case/caseId-21348

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

