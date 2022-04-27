Former Port of Corpus Christi IT director pleads guilty to transporting stolen computers

The former IT director for the Port of Corpus Christi pleaded guilty to transporting over 100 stolen computers across state lines, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tyler Wright Fuhrken, 39, pleaded guilty to using $320,098 from the Port of Corpus Christi to purchase Apple computers for personal use while employed as the port's IT director, a news release stated.

Attempts to reach Fuhren's attorney, Stephen Byrne, by phone on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Prior to his role with the port, Fuhrken worked in the IT department for the Caller-Times.

An FBI and Corpus Christi Police Department investigation revealed that from May 2016 to Feb, 2021, Fuhrken authorized the purchase of 162 Apple computers but did not record the purchased computers in the port's asset control system or inventory, according to the news release.

Authorities traced a series of PayPal deposits into Fuhrken's bank account. The payments came from a computer reseller in New York who acknowledged purchasing many Apple computers from Fuhrken, the news release stated.

The reseller provided a list of the computers he purchased, and authorities were able to identify the 162 Apple computers missing from the port.

Fuhrken will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos on July 27. Fuhrken faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. As part of a plea agreement, Fuhrken will pay $421,233,93 in restitution.

