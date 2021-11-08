A former treasurer at the Faith Christian Community Church in Port Huron faced an embezzlement charge this year before his death in October.

The former Port Huron church official who pleaded guilty this summer to charges related to allegations of embezzling more than $100,000 has died.

A sentencing hearing had been set for Donell Moore, 70, Monday morning when Jennifer Smith Deegan, senior assistant prosecuting attorney, confirmed for St. Clair County Circuit Judge Cynthia Lane Moore had died and that services were recently held.

According to his obituary, Moore died in mid-October.

Moore pleaded to a lesser embezzlement charge in July — Brent Jaffe, his attorney at the time, attributing it as “the quickest way” in Moore’s hope to reach closure — after Port Huron police alleged he was behind fraudulent debit card charges at Faith Christian Community Church.

He’d previously been treasurer for the board for the place of worship on the city’s southside before he moved to Georgia. Church officials filed a police report last March when a new church treasurer took the reins and discovered financial discrepancies.

According to police, there were several transactions from the church’s debit card made to a Detroit casino, multiple ATM withdrawals in Detroit ranging from $100 to $2,000, and other monthly ATM withdrawals with about $115,000 missing.

A warrant for Moore was issued in late May with an original charge of embezzlement of more than $100,000. That charge was dismissed when Moore pleaded embezzlement of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 — the difference of charges punishable as five- and 20-year felonies.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Former Port Huron church official who pleaded to embezzlement charge has died