Former Port man arrested for allegedly threatening family with knife

Sep. 8—NEWBURYPORT — A former resident who prompted a SWAT team response to his Atkinson Street apartment on New Year's Day in 2021 was back in Newburyport District Court on Wednesday after being arrested by Gloucester police over the weekend.

Henry Taft, 58, was on probation at the time of his arrest at Stage Fort Park on Sept. 3 for threatening people with a knife, according to court records.

In February, he was released from jail after serving about half of an 18-month sentence. Court records show Taft is homeless.

In December, Taft pleaded guilty to misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny from a building, vandalism, three counts of resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery. He was sentenced to a year and a half behind bars.

But because Taft had remained in custody since his early January 2021 arrest, he was given credit for 331 days served. He was also sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to stay out of Newburyport.

Taft must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, wear a GPS tracking device and not possess any weapons.

Taft was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime and disorderly conduct. His arrest prompted the Newburyport District Court's probation department to ask Gloucester police to hold him until he could be brought before a Newburyport judge.

Judge Mary McCabe ruled on Wednesday that there was enough probable cause to hold Taft without bail until a probation violation hearing is held Oct. 12.

Taft's told McCabe he "was not in possession of any weapons."

But the knife was found in a blue bag at the park hours after the altercation, according to a Gloucester police report.

Taft's outburst prompted the judge to warn him that everything he said could be held against him during the probation hearing.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Taft barricaded himself inside his apartment, prompting a SWAT team to surround the home and close off nearby streets.

More than a dozen heavily armed police officers and at least two armored vehicles surrounded Taft's residence after he refused orders by police to come out. After SWAT members converged on the home, a negotiator was able to persuade Taft to come out about 75 minutes later.

After Taft surrendered to the SWAT team, local police officers swept the residence. They found a knife without a blade and a butane torch that resembled a handgun, according to a police report.

Multiple people called 911 about 3 p.m. on Sept. 3 to say a man was threatening others with a knife, according to a Gloucester police report.

When Officer Anthony Trupiano arrived, he spotted a man matching the description given by the callers as he walked away from Officer Michael Scola and sitting on a park bench.

"I could hear a woman hysterically crying approximately 100 yards away and waving her arms," Trupiano wrote in his report.

Taft tried to walk away from the bench but was stopped by officers who then frisked him.

"He stated he did not have a knife and no knife was found on his person," Trupiano wrote in his report.

The crying woman told police that as she and her family walked past Taft, who was sitting on a bench, he began screaming at them. They tried to ignore him and walk away but he got up and approached them.

"Their son was frightened and started to cry in fear of him," Trupiano wrote in his report. "(The mother) stated her son began to run away back in the direction that they had come along the boulevard. She stated Taft began to chase her and her son down the boulevard, (the father) immediately ran after Taft to protect his family."

As the father caught up with him, Taft pulled out a knife and raised it above his shoulder. Taft then screamed that he was going to kill them.

"I'm going to cut you right now and throw you over the railing," Taft said, according to Trupiano's report.

