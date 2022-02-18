Former Port Orange police sergeant, wife found with gun in home, face probation violation

Mark Harper, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
A former Port Orange police sergeant and his wife, who were sentenced in November to five years probation in an exploitation of the elderly case, are facing a probation violation.

Steven and Mary Braddock were booked into the Volusia County Jail on Feb. 10 after a probation officer found a revolver and a decorative sword, plus 18 rounds of ammunition, at their New Smyrna Beach home during a "warrantless planned search," according to an affidavit. Their probation prohibited them from possessing firearms, court records show.

After making a first appearance in court, the Braddocks were released on their own recognizance.

Former Port Orange Police Sgt. Steven Braddock and his wife Mary Braddock were sentenced on Nov. 30 to five years probation after they were accused of exploiting Braddock's elderly mother, who has since died.

Michael Politis, an attorney representing the Braddocks, said their possession of the weapons was a mistake.

"They had in storage in their home boxes of the personal effects of his mother and father, not knowing the contents of the boxes," Politis said Thursday. They didn't realize the weapons were in the boxes, Politis said.

The gun was an antique from World War I, he added.

Steven and Mary Braddock are scheduled to go before a judge on March 8.

The Braddocks had pleaded no contest to a charge of exploitation of the elderly. A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigative report alleged Steven Braddock forged his late father's signature on a document in 2017, giving him the warranty deed to his mother's house for $10 before then selling the house.

FDLE also alleged Braddock transferred $258,000 from his parents' account into his and his wife's account — then used that plus the return on the sale of the parents' house to help them build a "one-of-a-kind" barn home.

Authorities accused the Braddocks of withdrawing nearly $6,500 in cash from his mother's bank account, charging $12,000 on his mother's credit card and using her debit card for another nearly $28,000 in purchases, including a Carnival cruise.

The FDLE affidavit alleged Steven Braddock failed to pay his mother's bills at the nursing home where she was receiving care for dementia, causing her to be evicted. She died at another nursing home in 2021.

In addition to probation, the Braddocks were ordered to pay $727,000 in restitution.

