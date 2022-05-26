Former Port resident who prompted SWAT response back in court

May 26—NEWBURYPORT — Roughly four months after being released from jail after serving about half of an 18-month sentence related to a New Year's Day incident that drew a massive police response, a former Atkinson Street resident is in danger of being put back behind bars.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Henry Taft barricaded himself inside his apartment prompting a SWAT team to surround the home and close off nearby streets.

In December 2021, Taft pleaded guilty to misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny from a building, vandalism, three counts of resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and was sentenced to a year-and-a-half behind bars.

But because Taft, 58, has remained in custody since his early January 2021 arrest, he was given credit for 331 days served. He was also sentenced to three years probation and ordered to stay out of Newburyport. Taft must also remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, wear a GPS tracking device and must not possess any weapons.

On Tuesday, a Newburyport District Court probation officer said Taft violated conditions of his early release when a knife was found in his new apartment. The officer also said Taft failed to keep his GPS monitoring device charged rendering it useless.

Complicating matters for Taft is that he was told he was no longer welcome at the apartment he was living in.

Judge Peter Doyle, concerned that Taft did not have a place to live, seem poised to revoke his release on the alleged probation violations. However, Taft's attorney, Robert Condon, told Doyle that Taft could stay with him until Friday.

That prompted Doyle to schedule a full probation violation hearing until that day. By that time, it is hoped Taft will be able to find a place to live.

Shortly before barricading himself in his apartment, a jogger saw Taft after he broke into a Kent Street gas station about 8 a.m. and then followed him as he made his way back to Atkinson Street, according to a police report. The witness then called police, saying Taft told him he smashed a window at the gas station.

"I broke it, call the cops," the witness recounted Taft saying, according to Newburyport police.

Another witness called police, saying she saw Taft carrying a gun as he walked toward his Atkinson Street home.

More than a dozen heavily armed police with at least two armored vehicles surrounded Taft's residence after he refused orders by police to come out.

After SWAT members from across the region converged on the home, a negotiator was able to persuade Taft to come out about 75 minutes later.

Police closed nearby streets and sent an automated phone call asking residents near Atkinson Street to shelter in place.

After Taft surrendered to the SWAT team, local police officers swept the residence.

They found a knife without a blade and a butane torch that resembled a handgun. Police also found two packs of cigarettes reportedly stolen from the gas station, according to a police report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

