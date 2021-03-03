Former Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad pleads guilty Wednesday morning

Dale Massad, the former Port Richey mayor who shot at SWAT team officers raiding his home, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm Wednesday morning, a reduction from the attempted homicide charges he was arrested on initially.

Judge Mary Handsel sentenced Massad to prison for three years, though Massad has about two years of credit served because of his time spent in jail.

The original charges could have landed Massad with a life sentence. Along with aggravated assault, Massad, 70, pleaded guilty to weapons charges and resisting arrest. Even on the reduced charges, if Massad served the full possible length of sentence he could have spent a total of 35 years in state prison, Handsel said.

Though Massad’s attorneys and state prosecutors agreed to the details of the plea deal on Friday, Massad had to enter his plea in person — appearing via videocall from jail, where has spent two years after a number of delayed trials, partially due to coronavirus restrictions.

His first trial was set for February 2020, pushed to March, then June, then October, then January, when it was again rescheduled.

The 2019 raid on Massad’s home was related to an investigation that Massad, a former doctor, had been practicing medicine without a license. He also pleaded guilty to multiple charges of practicing medicine without a license. Initially, Massad’s lawyers argued that he thought criminals were breaking into his home and fired in self defense.

Sgt. Billy Lindsey, who led the SWAT team on Massad’s home, said he’ll never forget the image of Massad waving his gun at officers from the top of his steps — and said it was lucky other teammates didn’t see what he did, or he feels they would have been justified in shooting him to stop the threat.

Since the raid, he’s suffered from nightmares and anxiety, especially leading up to the plea deal conference on Wednesday, he said.

“Mr. Massad has clearly exploited the worst flaw in the criminal justice system and that’s that money and political influence buys you freedom if you’re rich,” he said.

Judge Handsel made a point of saying the court had nothing to do with the plea deal, and that she accepts them if they’re lawful — but that she agreed with the sergeant and said Massad was getting “quite a deal.”

A member of the state prosecution team, Rita Peters, said they arranged the plea deal because a victim wanted to see things resolved, so they gave deference to him.

He was also adjudicated guilty on a charge of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, which he will serve five years of probation on consecutively with his other charges.

Through Massad’s time as mayor, he was known for peculiar behavior. Police were called to his house more than 50 times over his three-year term, according to a Tampa Bay Times investigation.