The former New Mexico Baptist Children’s Home Director faces felony fraud charges after he was accused of embezzling from the charity to pay for personal expenses.

David Randall Rankin, 71, faces 28 counts of fraud, one count of forgery and one count of disposing of stolen property, according to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Jose Lopez, a local contractor, is also facing 30 counts of fraud, three counts of attempted tax evasion and one count of acting as a contractor without a license as a result of the investigation.

The release states the charges stem from an investigation that reportedly revealed Rankin fraudulently used the charity’s accounts and large construction projects to pay for personal home renovations between 2018 and 2021.

Both men are expected to appear in court for arraignment hearings next month, the release states.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Former Portales children's home director charged with fraud