Former Porterville councilman indicted on sex with a child, dissuading a witness

A former Porterville City Council member is accused of having sex with a child.

During his arraignment on Thursday, Daniel Penaloza pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance by Judge Nathan Leedy. Prosecutors objected but Leedy released the accused sex offender.

Penaloza won't be back in court until next month for a formal hearing. He's not allowed to the leave the area without permission from a judge.

Here's what we know.

The 28-year-old man was indicted on four felony counts: two counts of sex with a minor more than three years younger than him, sodomy of a person under the age of 18, and a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child.

The indictment includes a felony count of dissuading a witness pertaining to a separate victim, DA officials said.

The grand jury heard evidence against Penaloza earlier this week and returned an indictment on Wednesday. Grand juries are used to compel testimony from witnesses who may not otherwise want to testify during an investigation or preliminary hearing. These proceedings are not open to the public.

Tulare County sheriff's detectives investigated the allegations against Penaloza and believe the alleged abuse took place between June 2020 and May 2021.

The alleged crimes would have taken place while he was a seated Porterville council member. Penaloza was sworn in on Dec. 10, 2018, according to his campaign social media.

The former District I councilman, turned in his letter of resignation to Porterville City Council in June, according to The Porterville Recorder. At the time, Penaloza cited "relocation" and "personal matters" as reason for his resignation, The Recorder reported.

He is scheduled to return to court for a jury trial setting on March 25. If convicted of all charges, Penaloza faces up to five years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Former Porterville councilman indicted on sex with a child