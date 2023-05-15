Former Portland ed tech sentenced to 22 years for sexually abusing student

May 15—A former Portland ed tech was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Monday for abusing a 6-year-old student and recording it.

Benjamin Conroy, 34, pleaded guilty in August to one count of sexually exploiting a child at Ocean Avenue Elementary School. A judge ruled that Conroy will spend 15 years under supervision after his release and recommended he be taken to a federal prison with sex offender treatment options.

He was arrested in October 2021 after a man he had been messaging on the dating app Grindr reported that he had received "several disturbing images and messages" from Conroy, who was only known to police at the time by his screenname, "Str8 Vers Anon." The messages included several images of a man sexually abusing a child as well as conversations about exposing himself to women and girls in a public park.

Three days later, a woman reported she was assaulted by a man on a park bench at Portland's Western Prom.

A group of witnesses helped detain the man until police arrived. They identified him as Conroy and later linked him to the Grindr account. Conroy initially disputed having been responsible for the pictures of a minor. He was originally facing multiple charges in state court before federal charges were levied.

In a sentencing recommendation filed in March, Conroy's defense attorney David Beneman said that the abuse occurred during an untreated state of bipolar mania. The records laid out Conroy's struggles with treating his bipolar disorder, a distrust of doctors who misdiagnosed his physical injuries and an addiction to pain medication, stemming from a sports-related back injury in his mid-teens. Beneman also referenced childhood sexual abuse that traumatized Conroy when he was about 5 years old.

Conroy was initially diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2019. A year earlier he was in a car crash that left him with a concussion and was coming out of an eight-year engagement.

In May 2022, more than six months after Conroy's arrest, Beneman said a psychiatrist who evaluated Conroy believed that he did not have "the most efficacious treatment" and "was likely symptomatic at the time he was accused of engaging in crimes," the evaluation stated.

His mother, aunt and siblings wrote in court records that Conroy's charges shocked them.

"I've had one reoccurring response: nothing about this makes sense," wrote one aunt in response to Conroy's charges. "Nothing about this is consistent with the young man I've known."

Prosecutors, meanwhile, have said Conroy was using mental health and his previously unreported childhood abuse to downplay a very serious offense.

"For the defendant to brush off and minimize the uniquely vulnerable nature of his victim in this case is frankly offensive," Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheila Sawyer said. If not for the citizen's report to police, "there is simply no reason to believe that the defendant would have ever been caught, let alone prosecuted, for the abuse of his victim, because she simply could not tell anyone what he had done to her."

Conroy's conduct — abusing a non-verbal victim who was younger than 12, recording it on video and distributing it — was reprehensible, Sawyer argued.

"And still yet, that was not enough," Sawyer said. "After he abused this child and videotaped the abuse, Conroy then distributed multiple screenshots of the abuse to a stranger he had just met on Grindr — and then bragged about what he had done to his victim."

Conroy graduated from the University of Maine in Orono in 2012. He had been working in schools as an education technician since 2014 after obtaining his teaching certificate that year.

He is one of two recent former ed techs for Portland schools to face child pornography-related charges. Travis McCutcheon, an ed tech at Lyseth Elementary School in 2018 and a teacher for the Breathe program at Lyman Moore Middle School until February, was charged with one count of possessing and one count of soliciting child pornography last week.

This story will be updated.