Former Portland man sentenced to 150 years for sexually abusing preschooler

PORTLAND, Ind. — A former Portland man who repeateldy sexualy abused a preschooler was sentenced this week to 150 years in prison.

A Jay Circuit Court jury on Sept. 22 found Zachary Thomas Harper, 29, guilty of three counts of child molesting, all Level 1 felonies,

Judge Brian Hutchinson on Tuesday imposed a 45-year sentence for each conviction, and ruled Harper's prison terms would be served consecutively.

Harper, more recently of Markle, received an additional 15-year sentence because jurors also found that he was a habitual offender.

According to court documents, Harper's young victim provided authorities with a detailed account of his criminal behavior, which she described as "gross."

The victim also said Harper repeatedly told her to keep his crimes "a secret."

Court document indicate the sexual assaults took place in 2022. The Jay County charges were filed in March.

In four cases pending in Wells Circuit Court, Harper faces a total of four charges — burglary, theft and two counts of child molesting.

According to court records, he had earlier convictions for burglary, auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

In other court news:

Exploitation: A Muncie man who pleaded guilty to child exploitation has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The sentence that Larry Lee Viellieux, 35, received last week from Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Judi Calhoun was the maximum penalty under the terms of a plea agreement.

The deal called for dismissal of three other exploitation charges and six counts of child molesting.

The charges were filed in June 2021. Muncie police said they found nude images of two alleged victims on Viellieux's cellphone.

The Muncie man's record includes convictions for burglary and criminal recklessness.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-Portland man draws 150-year sentence for molesting convictions