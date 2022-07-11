Former Portland mayor Ethan Strimling wins right to jury trial on eviction from apartment

Jul. 11—Former Portland mayor Ethan Strimling has won the right to a jury trial on whether his landlord can evict him from his Congress Street apartment.

In a decision issued last week, Superior Court Justice John O'Neil Jr. ruled to negate the former mayor's eviction, previously approved by a district court, and send the case to a jury trial.

The earlier decision came in April from Cumberland County District Court Judge Susan Oram after a one-day hearing — without a jury — known as a summary proceeding. Strimling immediately appealed.

O'Neil found a jury trial was warranted to answer questions about whether Strimling's landlord, Geoffrey Rice, scheduled a May 2021 meeting with Strimling was in response to correspondence about a fine for leaving a window open in April of that year or because of Strimling's participation in the Trelawny Tenants Union.

The trial would also look at whether Strimling's participation in the union was discussed during the May meeting, according to a statement from Strimling's attorney, Scott Dolan, on Monday.

"Mr. Rice has created a building with unsafe living conditions, he has attempted to impose illegal rent increases and he has intimidated tenants with fear of eviction," Strimling said in the statement. "In response, we formed a tenants' union which he is trying to break. Forming a tenants' union is the right of every tenant in Maine and we will fight this case until justice is served."

