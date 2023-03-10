Former Portsmouth police officer accused of failing to help dying suspect charged with manslaughter

When two Portsmouth police officers arrived on the scene of a reported armed robbery in May 2018, they found one suspect sitting near a curb, according to prosecutors.

The man, Willie Marable III, had been shot multiple times. The officers could see blood coming from his hand and forearm, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Haille Hogfeldt told a judge during a hearing Friday in Portsmouth Circuit Court. Despite his injuries, Marable was told to lie face down on the ground and was handcuffed, Hogfeldt said.

When one officer asked fellow officer Vincent McClean what they should do about the man’s wounds, McClean replied, “So long as he’s breathing, he’s good,” Hogfeldt said.

Marable, 28, laid on the ground shaking, bleeding and unable to answer questions until he eventually was taken to a hospital and died, Hogfeldt said. In addition to the wounds to his hand and arm, doctors discovered Marable also had been shot in the back, the prosecutor said.

McClean, 55, who retired from the Portsmouth Police Department in 2020, was indicted last week by a grand jury on a single charge of voluntary manslaughter. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. McClean was arrested the next day and ordered held without bond.

On Friday, retired Fairfax County Judge Charles Maxfield granted McClean a $25,000 secured bond over prosecutors’ objections. Maxfield, who was asked to preside over the case after all the Portsmouth Circuit Court judges recused themselves, said there was no evidence McClean was a danger to himself or others, or was a flight risk.

Defense attorney Michael Massie told the judge his client has long ties to the community, no criminal history and no substance abuse or mental health problems.

He’s been working at the Newport News Shipyard since retiring from the police force. Even if all the evidence alleged by prosecutors were true, there’s no evidence McClean did anything intentional to cause his death, the defense lawyer said.

The incident happened May 13, 2018, at an apartment complex on Navajo Trail. While Portsmouth police reported at the time that arriving officers had been confronted by two armed suspects who failed to surrender as ordered, Hogfeldt told a different story in court Friday.

The prosecutor said McClean and a partner were the first to locate Marable at the scene. She also said Marable was already wounded, in a sitting position near the curb, and complied with the officers’ commands. McClean had equipment in his patrol car he could have used to render aid to Marable but did nothing, she said.

“He showed deliberate indifference to his life,” the prosecutor said.

An expert told prosecutors if lifesaving efforts had been made sooner, there’s a chance Marable could have survived, Hogfeldt said. She didn’t identify the expert.

No one was ever charged with shooting Marable. Hogfeldt didn’t say anything in court about who’s believed to have shot him and a spokeswoman for the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

Marable’s girlfriend was the other suspect arrested during the May 2018 incident. She was charged with attempted armed robbery and illegal use of a firearm but prosecutors later withdrew the charges.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com