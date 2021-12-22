Former Posey County Sheriff's Department employee sentenced in theft case

A former Posey County Sheriff's Department employee, charged in 2019 with stealing money from the agency, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve jail time Tuesday afternoon.

Trinity Tucker, 44, of Mount Vernon was arrested and charged in December 2019 with stealing bond payments from the sheriff's office totaling $18,621.37. Tucker used a scheme known as check-for-cash substitution, which involves stealing cash from bond payments and substituting unrecorded checks in its place.

She withheld 75 bond deposits from 2015 to 2018, the probable cause affidavit from the Indiana State Police showed. Tucker was a secretary for the sheriff's office from 2002 to 2019.

On Tuesday afternoon, Posey Circuit Court Judge Craig Goedde sentenced Tucker to one year in the Indiana Department of Corrections, with the first 30 days served in jail and the rest of the sentence on probation. She was also ordered to pay around $33,000 in restitution, including more than $14,000 for the cost of the investigation conducted by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

Tucker was charged and pleaded guilty to four counts of felony theft and was convicted without a plea agreement from Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.

“Ms. Tucker was entrusted to handle public funds, and she repeatedly violated that trust in an egregious way,” Clowers said.

