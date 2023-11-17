Former Potosi, Missouri officers pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges

POTOSI, Mo. – A former Potosi police officer pleads guilty to charges of sex trafficking, solicitation of child pornography, and coercion and enticement of a minor.

Matthew Skaggs was indicted in March on accusations that he engaged in sexually explicit activities with three minors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Skaggs met the minors and committed these crimes while in police uniform.

In a plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than 25 years in prison.

