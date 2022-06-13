Former Poudre River library employee charged with stealing $110K from district

A former Poudre River Public Library District employee and community activist was arrested this weekend on accusations that she used her work credit card for $110,000 of personal expenses over four years.

Johanna Ulloa Girón, formerly the district's outreach services manager, made her first court appearance virtually from the Larimer County Jail on Monday afternoon. She's being held at the jail on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

Ulloa Girón is also co-founder of the BIPOC Alliance and most recently worked as advocacy program manager at the Colorado Trust. She was a board member for the Health District of Northern Larimer County after being appointed in March 2021 and served until May.

Her charges came about after the library district conducted an audit of staff purchases in late 2020, instructing employees to turn in any missing receipts by the start of 2021.

The library's human resource office began investigating Ulloa Girón's expenses after she didn't reconcile missing receipts, according to a Fort Collins Police Services news release. Police say Ulloa Girón agreed to pay back $9,842 in personal purchases identified by library staff. She resigned from the library district in March 2021, according to the release.

Library staff reportedly found more unauthorized purchases as they continued to investigate Ulloa Girón's expenses, according to police. They told Fort Collins police in April 2021 that the expenses included designer shoes, women’s clothing, cosmetics, personal electronics, vacation-related expenses, home goods, furniture and toys shipped to Ulloa Girón’s home. The library's inventory didn't include records of electronics and other high-cost items.

Police say staff and police also concluded that some of the receipts Ulloa Girón provided to the library were altered to change purchase details, and that she had assigned expenses to programs that weren't related to the items purchased or didn't exist.

Police and library staff ultimately investigated 2,224 purchases made on Ulloa Girón's library procurement card between 2016 and 2020, according to the release. Police say they found 1,267 unauthorized purchases that totaled about $110,500.

"This case represents approximately four years' worth of theft by the defendant, where she on the one hand is championing the rights of the Hispanic community, but on the other side is stealing from the library for those exact services for the underfunded and underrepresented," a representative of the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Monday at Ulloa Girón's hearing.

Ulloa Girón was booked in the Larimer County Jail on Saturday. Her charges are theft, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and cybercrime, all felonies, and second-degree forgery, a misdemeanor.

Ulloa Girón's attorney requested a personal recognizance bond, citing her involvement in the community and her cooperation with investigators over the last year. But District Court Magistrate Cara Boxberger granted the prosecution's request for a $50,000 cash/surety bond because of "the nature of the allegations and the amounts alleged."

Library district Executive Director Diane Lapierre said in the news release that the district's human resources team "took immediate action to ensure accountability" when they discovered violations of library policy.

“Libraries are a cornerstone of the community and a lifeline to information, education, and enjoyment for people of all ages and life circumstances," Lapierre said. "We remain committed to serving this mission and to improving the social, economic, educational, and cultural vitality of the people that we serve.”

Police ask anyone with additional information about this case to contact Detective Allen Benbow at 970-416-2180.

“This money was intended to support kids in our community," Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in the news release. "Resources for such programming are already scarce, and using them for personal gain shows a troubling disregard for the families who should have benefited from these funds."

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

