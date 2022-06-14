Former Prattville judge, councilman George Walthall gets probation in trailer theft case

PRATTVILLE —A former Prattville municipal judge, two-term city councilman and attorney has been sentenced to three years probation in a camper trailer theft case.

George Walthall Jr., 74, entered a guilty plea to receiving stolen property charges on Nov. 18. He has been sentenced by Perry County Circuit Judge Donald L. McMillan to three years probation, after the judge suspended a two year prison term.

McMillan was appointed to the case after the judges from Autauga, Elmore and Chilton counties recused themselves. They are the counties where Walthall practiced most as an attorney.

Walthall regrets what happened and is glad to get the matter behind him, said Terry Luck, one of his attorneys.

"George hopes this can be a lesson to people the when something looks too good to be true, it usually is," Luck said. "And to also be careful who you go into business with."

The case involved a Coleman travel trailer valued at more than $2,500 that was stolen from Dale County, Walthall's indictment reads In an apparently unrelated case, Walthall was also indicted on two charges of unlawful practice of law and one count of attempted theft of property. Those indictments charge that Walthall attempted to “obtain by deception" more than $2,500 in cash and presented himself to two people as an attorney after he was disbarred.

The attempted theft of property and practicing law without a license charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal, records show.

Walthall is a former Prattville city councilman, serving two terms from 1984 to 1992. He is also a former Prattville Municipal Court judge. He was not reappointed to the judge’s post during former mayor Jim Byard Jr’s first full term which began in 2000.

Walthall “voluntarily” surrendered his law license shortly after his 2018 arrest, his attorney Steve Langham, said then.

Bar rules hold that if a lawyer voluntarily surrenders their law license, they can reapply for admittance to the bar after five years. But, they must retake the bar exam before being readmitted.

Receiving stolen property is a Class B felony with a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison. Court records show Walthall has no previous convictions.

