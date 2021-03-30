Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Al-Arshani
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump fauci birx
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci listen as President Donald J. Trump speaks with the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Trump attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx after their CNN interviews.

  • Fauci now works under Biden and played a key role in the current progress to help curb the virus.

  • The US has vaccinated more than 95 million Americans so far and cases have declined.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Former President Donald Trump took jabs at Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, two members of his COVID-19 task force, after they spoke candidly about his administration's response to the pandemic in a CNN special on Sunday.

"Based on their interviews, I felt it was time to speak up about Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, two self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned," Trump said in a statement Monday. "They had bad policy decisions that would have left our country open to China and others, closed to reopening our economy, and years away from an approved vaccine-putting millions of lives at risk."

Trump's statement comes as Fauci remains a key part of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 response team and as more than 95 million Americans have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 52.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

Cases, deaths, and hospitalizations have also been on the decline since January but Fauci has repeatedly warned that they're plateauing at relatively high numbers and that precautions such as masks and social distancing should still be maintained.

Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases, has been speaking more candidly about his time working with the Trump administration since Biden took office.

In January, Fauci described working for Biden as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

During Sunday's interview, Fauci said he was shocked when Trump called for states to reopen in mid-April last year when violent protesters stormed state capitol buildings and claimed masks were an infringement on their rights.

"The thing that hit me like a punch to the chest was then all of a sudden he got up and said 'Liberate Virginia, Liberate Michigan,'" Fauci said of the former president. "And I said to myself, 'Oh my goodness. What is going on here?'"

Trump called Fauci the "king of 'flip-flops,'" because of the changing guidance he issued during the pandemic as experts learned more about the virus and how it spreads.

In his statement, Trump called Birx "a proven liar with very little credibility left," and claimed Fauci would talk badly about her.

In the interview with CNN, Fauci praised Birx for attention to data at the beginning of the pandemic and said the two, alongside other doctors on the task force, had their own little group.

"The States who followed her lead, like California, had worse outcomes on Covid, and ruined the lives of countless children because they couldn't go to school, ruined many businesses, and an untold number of Americans who were killed by the lockdowns themselves," Trump added. "Dr. Birx was a terrible medical advisor, which is why I seldom followed her advice."

Birx told CNN the deaths of thousands of Americans who died from COVID-19 were preventable.

"I look at it this way: The first time we have an excuse. There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge," Birx said. "All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially."

On Trump's last full day in office, the US surpassed 400,000 COVID-19 deaths.

So far, the country has had over 30 million recorded cases of COVID-19 with more than 549,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at salarshani@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow's Mike Lindell claims Trump will 'be back in office in August' in Steve Bannon podcast rant

    The MyPillow CEO launched into a rant on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, baselessly claiming that Trump will 'be back in office in August'.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz toured migrant facility in Dallas

    Republican Sen. Ted Cruz toured the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, Monday, which is currently housing thousands of migrants.

  • Trump was 'manifestly false' in claiming the Capitol rioters posed 'zero threat,' said his former chief of staff

    Trump claimed last week that the rioters on January 6 posed "zero threat" despite five people dying as a result of the attack.

  • Kate Middleton just shared a rare personal post to mark a big milestone

    Her social media sign off mirrors husband William's

  • Biden administration threatens tariffs on UK goods in 'tech tax' row

    Ceramics, make-up and furniture could be hit amid a row over a new UK tax on tech firms.

  • San Rafael elementary students return to in-person learning

    There are big changes today for the San Rafael Elementary School District as the vast majority of students and teachers are saying goodbye to distance learning.

  • Boy digging for worms in his backyard discovers ancient fossil

    Sid Singh Jhamat was hoping to dig up some worms in his backyard, but instead, he uncovered a fossil that is estimated to be between 251 million and 488 million years old. Jhamat, 6, lives in Walsall, England, and he told PA Media he expected to dig up insects and maybe some pieces of pottery or brick. Jhamat was "really excited" when he came across what he thought was a rock shaped "a bit like a horn," and his dad, Vish Singh, quickly took a picture of the object and posted it to a Facebook group for fossil enthusiasts. It turns out the rock is actually a horn coral, and the members estimated it is likely a Rugosa coral from the Paleozoic era that is at least 251 million years old. Singh told PA Media it's been said that "you can find fossils anywhere if you look carefully enough, but to find a significantly large piece like that is quite unique." More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Mount Rushmore closed as South Dakota firefighters battle multiple wildfires

  • Lady Gaga Revealed Her Breathtaking Birthday Gift from Her Boyfriend

    Gaga's reportedly been dating Michael Polansky since 2019.

  • Lara Trump Joins Fox News, First Official Merger of Fox and Trump Family

    Fox NewsLara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump and senior adviser of his presidential campaign, announced Monday morning that she has joined Fox News as a paid on-air contributor.During an appearance on Fox & Friends, the ex-president’s longtime favorite morning show, co-host Ainsley Earhardt noted that the network had a “big announcement” and giddily welcomed Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, to the Fox team as the entire crew applauded their new colleague.“Well I’m so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family,” Trump gleefully exclaimed. “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long. You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like maybe we should just give you a key. So to be a part of the team I’m so so excited!”Co-host Steve Doocy, meanwhile, pointed out that his new Fox colleague was still considering a run for Senate in North Carolina, prompting Trump to say that she’s already had a conversation with the network about the potential ethical issues. (Fox News has a history of cutting ties with contributors when they officially announce an office run, such as Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently and Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum in the past.)“Fox has been very generous with me,” Trump said. “They had said, look, if that’s something that you ultimately decide to do, they are going to work with me on that front and make sure that everything—all the rules are followed and we do everything properly.”She concluded: “So thank you to the Fox team for allowing me to have the possibility that that’s in the future so I still haven’t officially made a decision, but hopefully sometime soon.”While there has long been a revolving door between Team Trump and Fox News, and numerous administration and campaign officials have recently joined the network following the ex-president’s departure from the White House, this represents the first time an actual Trump family member has been hired by the network.This move should also put to rest any notion that the former president is holding a longstanding grudge against Fox News for its early (and correct) election night projection of Arizona for President Joe Biden. The electoral decision created a snowball effect in Trumpworld which briefly resulted in disgruntled MAGA fans ditching the network while Trump urged his supporters to support smaller right-wing networks such as Newsmax.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fauci says that Trump's call to 'liberate' Virginia and Michigan during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic was 'like a punch to the chest'

    In a CNN special report, Dr. Fauci said he was taken aback by the former president calling for states to reopen beginning in mid-April last year.

  • Boris Johnson Faces Legal Trouble After Claim He Quoted Shakespeare as Foreplay During Affair

    Reuters/Hannah McKayThe British prime minister likes to recite Shakespeare to get him in the mood for sex, according to the American woman whose extraordinary claims of a long affair with Boris Johnson could potentially land him in legal trouble.It’s been rumored for years that Jennifer Arcuri had a sexual relationship with Johnson, but she finally opened up about it this weekend. The businesswoman offered stomach-turning details of Johnson’s proclivities, telling the Sunday Mirror that the pair would read the bard’s works aloud before having sex on the sofa in the PM’s family home.“We moved on to reading Macbeth, which was a kind of foreplay routine we had,” said Arcuri. “I said, ‘Let’s skip to the good stuff.’ He said, ‘I love that about you, you just want to get to the good part.’ After we made love… I felt conflicted being there in his family home and seeing him like this but I couldn’t help but love the feeling of being desired.”Boris Johnson Makes Up With His Dog, Dilyn, After Threatening to Have Him ShotArcuri, who claims the fling lasted for four years, also shared sordid details of text messages he allegedly sent to her. In one, he apparently requested a photograph of her with the very specific instructions: “No clothes on.” After she sent a pic, he’s said to have simply replied: “Wow.” Johnson is also claimed to have reacted to a nude of Arcuri by describing it as “enough to make a bishop kick a hole in a stained-glass window,” thereby compounding his literary sins by quoting the crime novelist Raymond Chandler without attribution.While the salacious details have been the source of great amusement in the British press, they could have serious consequences. After its initial story, the Mirror reported that Johnson could be forced to give evidence in person over his alleged relationship. The affair is said to have overlapped with Johnson’s time as London mayor, but, despite her business appearing to receive special treatment, their relationship was never declared.Arcuri was allegedly granted access to events at three top-level trade missions that she wasn’t qualified for, and her companies also received £126,000 pounds (around $174,000) in sponsorship and grant money from organizations overseen by Johnson in his role as mayor.Boris Johnson Proposes Law to Stop People Being Canceled on CampusWhile Johnson avoided a criminal investigation into his relationship with Arcuri after investigators found “no evidence” that he used his position to influence the donations, investigators did conclude that some decisions were influenced by the pair’s relationship, so a separate investigation into Johnson’s conduct when he was mayor is now going ahead.That investigation, which is being carried out by the Greater London Authority, could see Johnson forced to give in-person evidence, according to the Mirror. Johnson’s press secretary said Monday that he’ll “engage” with the GLA inquiry over his links to Arcuri, though wouldn’t be drawn on whether Johnson would be willing to provide in-person evidence.The investigation will determine whether Johnson acted with “honesty and integrity,” and if Arcuri was given “preferential treatment.” If the prime minister refuses to give evidence without “reasonable excuse,” he could potentially face a fine or even a three-month jail term.As for the state of Johnson and Arcuri’s current relationship, she has fallen out with him over his repeated strong denials of the affair. “He just took the most cowardly, wet noodle of approaches,” said the California businesswoman. “A great leader is charismatic, courageous, and brave. None of these words I would use to describe Boris Johnson.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Latest: Trump blasts Fauci and Birx as 'self-promoters'

    Former President Donald Trump is slamming two of his most prominent coronavirus advisers. Fauci is the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, and in a statement released Monday evening, Trump calls him “the king of ’flip-flops.” Birx managed the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, and Trump says she “is a proven liar with very little credibility left.”

  • Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States.

  • McConnell blames election-related ‘confusion’ for Republican vaccine reluctance

    The Senate's top Republican said Monday that "confusion" related to the 2020 presidential election may explain why Republican men are more hesitant to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • 5 key takeaways from day one of the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin was charged in the murder of George Floyd.

    Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd began on Monday, which later adjourned after technical difficulties.

  • DeSantis denounces vaccine ‘passport.’ Heat plans special seats for fans who have one.

    Pointing to privacy concerns, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will issue emergency rules this week that prevent businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccinations through COVID-19 “passports” and will ask the Legislature to pass a permanent ban.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘little girl’ during climate denial rant at town hall

    ‘How much taxes and how much money did the people back in the Ice Age spend to warm up the earth?’ the Georgia congresswoman pondered at town hall

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike' as death toll tops 500

    Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area fired a heavier calibre weapon than usual on Monday towards protesters crouching behind a barricade of sand bags, witnesses said.

  • Insurrection fundraiser: Capitol riot extremists, Trump supporters raise money for lawyer bills online

    Extremists in the Capitol riot Jan. 6 have bounced around sites to raise funds for legal bills, creating a game of cat-and-mouse with tech companies.

  • Asian stocks advance on vaccine, stimulus optimism

    Asian stocks rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and investors were encouraged by government stimulus and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Wall Street’s advance Friday was led by stocks that would benefit if vaccinations and government spending boost the U.S. economy as much as expected.