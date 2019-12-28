Former President Barack Obama releases list of his favorite books of 2019

A book on offline living, essays on millennial culture and other acclaimed works made the list of former President Barack Obama's list of favorite books he read this year.

Obama released his list in a Saturday afternoon tweet.

"As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter," Obama wrote, adding that lists of his favorite movies and music would also be coming soon.

"I hope you enjoy these as much as I did," he wrote.

The list of 19 books mostly draws from contemporary themes and includes works like Jia Tolentino's "Trick Mirror," Jenny Odell's "How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy," and Sally Rooney's "Normal People."

The list also includes two books on sports: Jim Rooney's "A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney's Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule" and Andre Iguodala's "The Sixth Man."

As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019

Obama also included his list of favorite books from earlier in the year, which prominently featured the author Toni Morrison's entire body of work a week after she passed away.

That list had also included his former aide Valerie Jarrett's book "Finding My Voice" and Min Jin Lee's "Pachinko."

